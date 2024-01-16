Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Felton Teen

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 16-year-old Adam Green, Jr. of Felton. He was last seen at his home yesterday, January 15th. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is white, about 6’0” and weighing approximately 220 lbs., with blue eyes and blonde/brown hair. The teen was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue flannel shirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information regarding Adam’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling (302) 697-4454 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.