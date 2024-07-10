Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 55-year-old Mark Carmean of Laurel. Mark was last seen on July 10th in the area of Bi State Boulevard in Laurel. Attempts to locate him have been unsuccessful. There is a concern for his safety and well-being.

Mark is described as a white man, approximately 5’10” tall, and weighing about 220 lbs., with brown/gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a jeans, white t-shirt, and work boots. Anyone with information on where Mark is should call State Police or Crime Stoppers.

Mark Carmean

Anyone with information regarding Mark’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 by calling (302) 337-1090, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.