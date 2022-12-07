GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Lewes Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 7 is issuing a Gold Alert for 26-year-old Alyssa Speese of Lewes. She was last seen on December 7, 2022, in the Millsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Speese have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.

Speese is described as a white female, approximately 5’06” tall, weighing approximately 115 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, white tank top, gray sweatpants, gray socks, and sandals, and she was carrying a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Alyssa Speese’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 7 by calling 302-644-5020, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.