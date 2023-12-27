UPDATE: Delaware State Police Cancel Gold Alert for Missing Millsboro Woman

UPDATE–12/27/23–8:45 a.m.–The Gold Alert issued yesterday, December 26th, by Delaware State Police Troop 4 for Meshal Lopez has been canceled. Meshal has been found.

Earlier Post:

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 32-year-old Meshal Lopez of Millsboro. Meshal was last seen in the Millsboro area earlier today. Attempts to contact or locate Meshal have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. Meshal is described as a Hispanic woman, about 5’06” tall, and weighing approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark green sweater, white pants, and black sneakers. She may be driving a white Nissan Altima with Delaware registration 375147. Anyone with information regarding Meshal Lopez’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

Meshal Lopez