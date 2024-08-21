Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Selbyville Teen

Delaware State Police Troop 4 has issued a Gold Alert for 16-year-old Timothy Mercado of Selbyville. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful. There is a concern for his safety and well-being. Timothy is described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, approximately 5’3” tall and weighing approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, with earrings in both ears. He was last seen yesterday, August 20th at approximately 8:00 p.m. near Swann Drive in Selbyville. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and black shirt with white lettering on the sleeves. His destination is unknown.

Timothy Mercado

Anyone with information regarding Timothy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling (302) 856-5850 or dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333