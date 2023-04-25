GOLD ALERT: Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Sussex County Man

Delaware State Police Troop 5 is issuing a Gold Alert for 42-year-old, James Boyton II. Boyton was last seen on April 25, 2023, in the Milford area. Attempts to contact or locate Boyton have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being.

James Boyton II is described as a white man, about 5′9″ tall, weighing approximately 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has an unknown clothing description.

Anyone with information regarding James Boyton II’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 5 by calling 302-337-1090, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.