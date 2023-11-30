Delaware State Police Issues Gold Alert for Missing Felton Man

Delaware State Police Troop 3 has issued a Gold Alert for 27-year-old Mark Bartsch of Felton. Mark was last seen in the Felton area on November 20th. Attempts to contact or locate Mark have been unsuccessful. There is a concern for his safety and well-being. Mark is described as a white man, about 6 feet tall, and weighing approximately 110 pounds with orange curly hair and blue eyes. His clothing description is unknown, and he is possibly with a friend in a gray Kia with unknown Texas registration. Anyone with information regarding Mark Bartsch’s whereabouts is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 3 by calling 302-697-4454, or by dialing 9-1-1. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.