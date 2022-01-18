Delaware Vaccination & Testing Information – Sussex County

COVID-19 vaccines are available from hospital systems, pharmacies, some doctor’s offices, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), Division of Public Health clinics or other state-coordinated events, and community-based events. You may need to schedule an appointment online or add your name on a waiting list. Some sites offer walk-in hours.

Search for Covid-19 Testing near you – https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/testing/

Pharmacies – many vaccinate by appointment only – check their website

Walgreens – all three vaccines

Rite Aid – all three in select stores – not all sites vaccinate 5-11 year olds

Giant – Pfizer (Moderna avail for 2nd doses). For 3rd dose/booster – book regular Covid-19 appointment

Sam’s Club – Moderna. Appointments available online – walk-ins accepted

Walmart – Moderna & J&J – use online scheduler

CVS – J&J

ACME – Pfizer and Moderna – varies by location

Walk-In Vaccination Appointments at Division of Public Health Clinics

Pfizer, Moderna & J&J available – Pfizer is only vaccine approved for 5-17 year olds.