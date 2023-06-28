Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen confessed to killing 2 girls in jail calls: court docs

Richard Allen, the suspect in the killing of two girls walking on a trail in Delphi, Indiana, in 2017, allegedly confessed to the crimes in jailhouse calls to his wife and mother, according to newly released documents.

Authorities arrested Allen, 50, in October 2022 in connection with the Feb. 14, 2017, killings of Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, while they were walking on a popular trail in Delphi.

Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland asked a judge to disclose Allen’s medical records in a June filing in part because “the Defendant has admitted that he committed the offenses that he is charged with no less than five times while talking to his wife and his mother on the public jail phones available at the Indiana Department of Corrections,” according to the filing unsealed on Wednesday.

Allen’s defense attorney, Bradley Rozzi, said as much during a hearing this month.

“He has made incriminating statements implicating himself in the crime,” Rozzi said, according to FOX 59 Indianapolis, but the attorney added that his client’s statements were inconsistent and unreliable because Allen’s mental health is apparently deteriorating in prison.

Allen was an employee at CVS at the time of the murders. Locals were shocked when he was named as a suspect in the killings five years after the fact.

Indiana police say German used her cellphone to snap images of a man walking across the railroad bridge shortly before her and Williams’ bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017, in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail.

Prosecutors said they linked Allen to the crime after investigators found an unspent bullet at the scene that “had been cycled through” a pistol he owned.

Approximately 100 documents were unsealed in Allen’s case on Wednesday after journalist Áine Cain and attorney Kevin Greenlee, who co-host “The Murder Sheet” podcast and have been closely covering the Delphi murders case, petitioned the court to release them.

“We are extremely gratified by Judge Gull’s swift ruling and her adherence to transparency. We are also pleased that the other parties in the case have agreed that it is in the interests of both the public and the case to allow for the widespread viewing of court documents,” Cain and Greenlee said in a Wednesday statement. “Of course, Prosecutor [McLeland] and defense attorneys Baldwin and Rozzi will still retain the ability to file motions to seal certain sensitive documents, whenever it is appropriate and necessary to protect Richard Allen’s rights, the privacy of civilians, or any ongoing investigative angles.”

They added that the unsealing of documents is “a big win for the public and the press” and will likely help “dispel misinformation surrounding the case and encourage greater faith in Indiana’s criminal justice system.”

“We’re grateful to Shay Hughes for his assistance with this process, including drafting the filing,” they said. “This whole situation is also a good lesson for anyone pushing for greater transparency. Sometimes when you’re struggling to obtain the information you’re seeking, all you have to do is keep asking around.”

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.