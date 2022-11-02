Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen held on $20 million bond: court records

Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen, who was charged last week for the 2017 double slaying of teens Liberty “Libby” German and Abigail “Abby” Williams, is being held on a $20 million bond, court records show.

Allen, 50, was taken into custody Oct. 26 after police searched his home and found evidence linking him to the killings of German, 14, and Williams, 13, according to FOX59.

He’s charged with two counts of felony murder.

At a press conference Monday announcing the major break in the case, Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said the court files, which are usually public, had been sealed by a judge.

He also said that police are still actively working the case.

“We haven’t closed the door on the investigation,” said McLeland who declined to comment on whether additional suspects were being sought. “We’re not presuming anything at this point.”

German and Williams went missing Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk on the Monon High Bridge Trail.

The next day, police found their lifeless bodies half a mile from the abandoned railroad bridge.

Police recovered a short video from German’s phone, which shows a man walking toward them and ordering them “down the hill.”

Sketches of the suspect were also released during the investigation, but key details of the case have been kept secret.

Authorities have never publicly shared their theory of the case or how the girls were killed.

As police probed the high-profile murders for nearly six years, Allen lived an unassuming life with his family in Delphi, where he had worked as a pharmacy technician at CVS.

A photo on his wife’s Facebook page, which appears to have been taken down, shows the couple posing in front of a police sketch of a suspect. It’s unclear if the sketch is from the Delphi murders case.

Kelsi German, who has tirelessly fought for justice for her slain sister and her best friend, issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday.

“All parties are innocent until proven guilty,” she wrote. “Please do not wish harm on anyone or convict anyone before there is a trial. At this point there has been an arrest, but the investigation is not over.”

Allen, who is custody at the White County Jail, is due back in court Jan. 13.