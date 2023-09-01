Dem gov activates National Guard for migrants, Biden’s email pseudonym and more top headlines
STRETCHED THIN – Dem gov calls in National Guard to help deal with migrant crisis after declaring state of emergency. Continue reading …
LOVE, ‘DAD’ – Explosive emails to Hunter show the lengths Biden went to in concealing his identity. Continue reading…
DISASTER AT SEA – Passengers on world’s largest cruise ship hear heart-stopping announcement over intercom. Continue reading …
FAMILY SECRETS – Mommy bloggers arrested after horrifying discovery made by authorities. Continue reading …
FAITHFUL RETURN – Football coach back on field after being fired for praying, set to receive massive payout. Continue reading …
‘TRADITION OF EMBELLISHING’– Washington Post fact-checker busts several of Biden’s go-to personal stories. Continue reading …
‘CALL ME’ – ‘Robin Ware’ discussed WH hire with Hunter. Continue reading …
OUT OF THIS WORLD – Pentagon makes announcement about release of UFO photos, videos and reports. Continue reading …
‘PULLING FOR’ HIM TO LOSE – Swing state voters rage against Biden’s performance on economy, border crisis. Continue reading …
BOOK BAN – Florida school board forced to remove dozens of books after parents read ‘graphic’ passages aloud. Continue reading …
HIS ‘WEAKEST ISSUE’ – AOC skewers Biden administration’s immigration policies. Continue reading …
STAFF UPHEAVAL – Atlanta magazine sees mass exodus after staffers told to stay away from ‘woke,’ ‘divisive’ content: report. Continue reading …
‘GASLIGHT AWARD’ – KJP faces backlash for saying Biden done ‘more than anybody else to secure border.’ Continue reading …
L. BRENT BOZELL III – Press buries Biden scandals and thinks they can get away with it. Continue reading …
HANS VON SPAKOVSKY – Judge’s conclusion that Texas election law violates the Civil Rights Act is wrong. Continue reading …
E.V. OSMENT – Jen Psaki keeps doing her best to cover up Democrats’ awful abortion secret. Continue reading …
BRIAN KILMEADE – We can stop subsidizing these bad behaviors, Vivek Ramaswamy says. See video…
JESSE WATTERS – The power in Washington is in the people behind the scenes. Continue reading …
PETE HEGSETH – Alina Habba responds to Trump’s not guilty plea: ‘We get to litigate the case.’ See video …
KAT TIMPF – Guest host and the panel discuss how we’ve got more in common than you think. See video …
GRIDIRON MILESTONE – Meet the American who threw football’s first forward pass: Bradbury Robinson. Continue reading …
‘GAME-CHANGER’ – Israel reveals ‘most advanced’ AI-powered surveillance plane. Continue reading …
‘BIGGER THAN ME’ – Sage Steele discusses departure from ESPN. Continue reading
SO BLUE – These beachgoers in South Australia got a surprise when they splashed around in the water – and saw colors. Check it out. See video …
SHUTTERED – Popular restaurant in liberal city forced to close after 14 years: ‘Too dangerous.’ Continue reading …
WATCH: Biden admin deals with explosive new book. See video …
WATCH: Nikki Haley: Fairness in women’s sports is a top issue. See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
