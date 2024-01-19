Democrats introduce bill to ban rodent-killing glue traps

Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., has introduced a bill that would see a national ban placed on the possession and use of glue traps to catch rodents.

The move was announced by Lieu via press release on Wednesday where he denounced the traps as being among the cruelest ways to eliminate rodents and said that they pose a public health risk. Glue traps are boards coated with adhesive, which are used to catch and kill pests.

Lieu’s bill, named the “Glue Trap Prohibition Act,” is endorsed by PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), the Humane Society Legislative Fund, and the Humane Society of the United States.

SENATE DEMS REJECT BAN ON CERTAIN TYPES OF HUMAN-ANIMAL HYBRID EXPERIMENTS

“In their attempts to escape the glue, animals may tear off their skin, and some may even gnaw off their own limbs,” a statement put out by Lieu reads. “Animals that do not escape die of blood loss, suffocation, or dehydration.”

The traps are already banned in England, Iceland, Ireland and New Zealand, as well as in over 100 airports across the country, according to Lieu. The CDC urges Americans not to use glue traps, as ensnared rodents can spread disease.

Lieu said his legislation was inspired by the city of West Hollywood in California becoming the first city in the country to ban glue traps. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. is co-sponsoring Lieu’s bill.

“Glue traps are ruthless, inhumane, and can be dangerous to the health of humans and their pets,” Lieu said in the statement.

“There are numerous other ways to trap small animals that don’t prolong their suffering. As a proud member of the Animal Protection Caucus, I’m pleased to introduce this bill to stop the needless suffering of these animals.”

DEMOCRATS’ FAVORITE GREEN MODE OF TRANSPORTATION IS CAUSING EXPLOSIONS, DEATH

Tracy Reiman, the executive vice chair of PETA, said that Lieu showed compassion and leadership by introducing the bill.

“This crucial legislation can help protect vulnerable species of wildlife and save tens of thousands of small animals each year from being injured, permanently disabled, and killed by dehydration, injury or starvation in these primitive, cruel traps,” Reiman said.

Meanwhile, Dr. James Jensvold, the president of Democrats for the Protection of Animals, an animal welfare club based in Los Angeles County, said that glue traps are “cruel and indiscriminate, and probably responsible for more suffering than any other wildlife control product on the market.”

“Any animal, be it the intended target or a beloved family pet, can be caught in the trap and suffer a slow death by starvation or suffocation. Humane alternatives exist. It’s time that the United States join the growing number of countries that have prohibited these outdated and unethical devices.”