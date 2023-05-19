Dems garner 210 debt-limit bypass votes, DeSantis names ‘credible’ 2024 candidates and more top headlines
END RUN – 210 Democrats endorse plan to sidestep House Republicans in debt limit fight. Continue reading …
SHORT LIST – DeSantis reportedly reveals three ‘credible’ 2024 presidential candidates. Continue reading …
CHAOTIC CRASH – Multi-vehicle pileup on Oregon interstate results in 7 deaths, police say. Continue reading …
‘IT’S ALL GONNA TAKE OVER’ – What are you worried about most with AI: Identity theft, job loss, or military takeover? Continue reading …
REJECTED – Black Americans should oppose Newsom’s reparations panel, writes Kenneth Blackwell. Continue reading …
–
QUICKLY EMERGING THREAT – AI ‘voice clone’ scams increasingly hitting elderly Americans, senators warn. Continue reading …
FIGHTING WORDS – ‘Squad’ Democrat calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a White supremacist, says she wants Black people ‘targeted.’ Continue reading …
PODIUM TO POLITICS – Olympic gold medalist throws name into race for New York congressional seat. Continue reading …
BIG BUCKS – Senator to spend millions on TV ads in key states during 2024 Republican primary race. Continue reading …
NOT HER NARRATIVE – Lead MSNBC conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow quick to dismiss Durham probe revelations. Continue reading …
‘DOESN’T WORK IN NEW YORK’ – Whoopi Goldberg doubts Harry and Meghan’s account of paparazzi car chase. Continue reading …
‘IT’S WRONG’ – AP reporter spars with State Department official over pronoun email confusion. Continue reading …
‘CAN’T BELIEVE THIS IS REAL’ – Buttigieg brutally mocked over puff piece praising his ‘cathedral mind.’ Continue reading …
SHORT QUESTIONS – Find out how Bret Baier made his first dollar — and what brings him the greatest joy. Continue reading …
JESSE WATTERS – Democrats aren’t even looking for bright candidates anymore. Continue reading …
SEAN HANNITY – What did the FBI do to protect the Capitol on January 6? Continue reading …
LAURA INGRAHAM – The Left wants you to be too scared to stand up for your right to self-defense. Continue reading …
THE FUTURE IS HERE – Business leaders ‘can’t afford’ to not pay attention to AI, advises Sound Ventures’ Effie Epstein. Continue reading …
ONGOING SAGA – Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate 5 years of marriage with another royal nightmare. Continue reading …
TO THE STARS – AI-controlled satellite experiment shows lengths of Chinese ambition. Continue reading …
CIRCLE THE WAGONS – G-7 summit ‘critical’ moment to align on China, Russia policies. Continue reading …
CORRUPTION REVEALED – Durham report could mean this stunner for Trump in 2024, writes Jason Chaffetz. Continue reading …
WATCH: INSPIRING STEPS FORWARD: Paralyzed shooting victim stands and then walks to receive degree at college graduation with assist from robotic exoskeleton. See the amazing video! See video …
WATCH: Former DNI Ratcliffe warns China’s ‘successful’ economic policy part of strategy for global dominance. See video …
WATCH: The GOP put forth a ‘sensible’ and ‘reasonable’ bill: Rep. Bryan Steil. See video …
What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
