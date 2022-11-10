Dems’ GOP primary meddling pays off, what’s next for Nancy Pelosi and more top headlines

CLEAN SWEEP – Democratic meddling in GOP primaries paid off in a big way on Election Day. Continue reading …

‘IN THE DRIVER’S SEAT’ – Experts say Pelosi could remain top House Democrat after strong midterms. Continue reading …

SENDING A MESSAGE – What Americans really told Democrats and Republicans on election night 2022: Opinion. Continue reading …

‘LOTS OF LUCK’ – Biden’s message to Republicans who want to investigate his son Hunter if they take the House. Continue reading …

GEORGIA ON THEIR MINDS – Georgia voters react after ‘crucial’ Senate race between Walker, Warnock heads to runoff. Continue reading …

STAYING THE COURSE – Biden vows ‘nothing’ different in next two years despite majority saying US headed in ‘wrong direction.’ Continue reading …

‘I GOT MORE VOTES’ – Trump breaks silence on DeSantis re-election victory in Florida governor race. Continue reading …

BALLOT COUNT BATTLE – Election officials in Arizona’s Maricopa County address major Election Day issue. Continue reading …

‘DON’T RUN JOE’ – Biden faces 2024 opposition from far-left group. Continue reading …

‘TRUSTY TROPE’ – Conservative Latinos blast suggestion Spanish ‘disinformation’ helped DeSantis win. Continue reading …

FRIVOLOUS SPENDING – Most student loan handout recipients reportedly spending money on ‘travel,’ ‘dining.’ Continue reading …

‘THAT SAYS SOMETHING’– ‘The View’ host Sunny Hostin declares Biden the real ‘winner’ after midterms. Continue reading …

‘MAKE YOU WONDER’– MSNBC host suggests John Fetterman could run for president. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Republicans must get a grip on early voting. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Why did Republicans underperform in the midterms? Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – This is a deeply divided country. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Post-midterms, the White House thinks its policies don’t need changing. Continue reading …

FACING THEIR ACCUSERS – Infamous suspects who ditched their attorneys, represented themselves during trial. Continue reading …

REMAINING RED HOT – October inflation report likely to show consumer prices increased again. Continue reading …

NAME GAMES – Reddit poster criticizes sister-in-law’s ‘ridiculous’ baby names, angering rest of family. Continue reading …

PROTECTING HIS PROPERTY – Intruder learns deadly lesson after breaking into man’s home. Continue reading …

