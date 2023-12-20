Denver father dies protecting 2-year-old daughter from being hit by a car

A father in Denver made the ultimate sacrifice to save his 2-year-old daughter from being hit by an oncoming car by pushing her out of the way, according to the Denver Police Department.

On Dec. 7, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a motorist and a pedestrian. It happened in the area of 51st and Scranton.

A car allegedly sped through the intersection and hit 36-year-old Alonso Garcia.

Karla Alanis, Garcia’s sister, told Fox 31 Denver that he and his daughter were out getting something to eat when the crash happened and his split-second decision saved his daughter’s life.

“He decided to throw the stroller to push Liz, his daughter, out of the way before getting ran over,” Alanis told Fox 31. “I was the one who gave my brother CPR. So it’s hard for me to accept he’s gone.”

After Garcia was treated and released from the hospital, police say he was found dead in his home days later.

“After his injuries, he was told to await surgery at home. Surgery was scheduled for two days afterward, but he didn’t get to make it to the surgery,” Alanis posted on GoFundMe.

Alanis added that her brother had a fractured ankle in four places, a broken elbow, broken ribs, a torn ACL and a fracture in his head.

The Medical Examiner’s office will determine Garcia’s cause of death and the case is still under investigation, according to police.

Officers told Fox News Digital the driver of the vehicle was cited for Careless Driving-Resulting in Injury and No Proof of Insurance.

The family also has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs.