Denver shooting leaves at least 1 dead, 4 injured

At least one person died and four were injured in a shooting in Denver, Colorado.

The Denver Police Department said officers were investigating the deadly shooting in the East Colfax neighborhood of Denver at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and four victims were transported to the hospital.

The Denver Police Department said it does not have a suspect in custody yet, and a shelter-in-place order has been issued for the area.

Verbena Street is closed between 14th and 16th Avenues and Colfax is shut down from Uinta to Wabash while law enforcement officers search for the suspect.

Two hours following the incident, law enforcement posted a picture on Twitter of the suspected shooter’s vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Denver Police Department at (720) 913-7867.