Derailed train in Montana spilled Coors Light and Blue Moon beer into the countryside

The 25 cars that derailed from a train traveling through Montana were carrying Coors Light and Blue Moon beer, and they spewed their contents across a hill and into a river.

First responders stated Sunday that there was no threat to the public, but had yet to confirm what the crashed containers were carrying. The Plains-Paradise Rural Fire Department now says there are no hazardous materials in the train cars, clarifying that they were only carrying popular beers.

“The local [first responders] were on scene and on the tracks quickly assessing damage to the cars involved and any potential environmental concerns. The railcars that reached the river were empty or carrying Coors Light and Blue Moon,” the department wrote in a statement, clarifying that beer cans and bottles were “not floating down the river.”

“The single railcar of concern was carrying butane. It was partially off the tracks but not leaking. Visual inspection and utilizing a gas meter did not detect any leaks,” the department added.

Officials say there were no injuries related to the derailment and there is no threat to the public.

The Montana crash comes less than a week after a 70-car train hauling hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota.

In that incident, a Canadian Pacific train derailed around roughly a mile southeast of Wyndmere in Richland County, the company said in a statement. No injuries were reported. Officials said 31 of the 70 cars derailed, some carrying hazardous materials, and crews identified a leak of liquid asphalt. No fires were caused by the derailment.

The cleanup was expected to last between seven and 10 days, local reports said. So far, six days have passed.

Sunday’s derailment is only the latest example of a new focus on train derailments in the U.S. The issue was thrust into Americans’ minds earlier this year when a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals.

Officials chose to dispose of the chemicals with a controlled burn, causing a massive plume of smoke and requiring the nearby area to be temporarily evacuated.