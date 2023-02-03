Derek Carr makes light of Raiders exit, looks ahead to new team: ‘Going to give that city everything I got’

Derek Carr was red-hot during the 2023 Pro Bowl skills competition on Thursday night, in what will likely be his last showing for the Las Vegas Raiders. However, the veteran quarterback has no reservations about the future and says he is looking for a team “that’s all in on winning the Super Bowl.”

Carr, 31, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl on Tuesday as an alternate for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, despite having already said his farewells to the team he called home for the last nine seasons.

He helped the AFC to an early 9-3 lead over the NFC after totaling 31 points in the precision passing event.

At the end of the event, Carr was asked during an interview on the ESPN broadcast if he has ever been “that hot” in Las Vegas.

“Not that hot. That’s probably why I’m going somewhere else,” Carr said with a smile.

Carr sat out the final two games of the regular season after going 9-6 this season. He said Thursday that he has no plans to extend the Feb. 15 deadline that would help the Raiders facilitate a trade, adding that he does not believe that is what “would be best for me.”

The Raiders have until that date to trade or release him or his contract will become guaranteed and Las Vegas will have to pay him $40.4 million over the next two years.

“We’ve got choices, decisions to make. It’s an exciting time, it really is. I’m thankful for my time here in Las Vegas and in Oakland, and I’ll always be thankful and grateful,” Carr told the NFL Network.

“But it comes a time when it’s just time to move on and that’s this time. And so I’m excited, can’t wait to see where God takes us next. I’m going to give that city everything I have.”

Carr has never won a playoff game for the Raiders but says his next stop will be a team that’s looking to win big – even if it takes time.

“Just a team that’s all in on winning the Super Bowl. I think that to me – I just want to win. I’ve thrown for the numbers, been to the Pro Bowls and this is fun – I’m so thankful, but that’s not why I play. And so for me, I’m just looking at a team that has the pieces and if I was to add to anything that I could, I add that hopefully we could be one of those teams to go try and do that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.