Derek Carr’s playful reaction to Pro Bowl nod: ‘Maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons’

Derek Carr has already said his goodbyes to the city of Las Vegas, but he’ll be back at Allegiant Stadium one last time for the Raiders after getting a late invite to the 2023 Pro Bowl this week.

Carr, who spent nine seasons with the Raiders, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl as an alternate for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday.

The veteran quarterback, who is expected to be traded in the offseason, had a playful reaction to the news on social media.

“Well… maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I’m going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!”

Carr started 142 games over nine seasons for the Raiders but struggled in his first year under head coach Josh McDaniels and was eventually benched for the final two games of the regular season.

The Raiders have until Feb. 15 to release Carr or his $32.9 million salary for 2023 and $7.5 million of his $41.9 million salary for 2024 will be guaranteed.

Carr released a statement last month thanking the organization and fans.

“Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person,” Carr wrote. “We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me.”

Carr will reunite with Raiders teammates Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and AJ Cole one last time on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.