Derek Chauvin stabbed by inmate in federal prison, seriously injured: report

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed in federal prison by another inmate on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

A person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press that the incident happened at Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, Arizona.

Chauvin was convicted in the 2020 murder of Floyd, which sparked violent protests nationwide.

The Bureau of Prisons said there was an incident at the prison at around 12:30 p.m. Friday. The agency said employees at the prison contained the incident and performed “life-saving measures,” on an inmate, but didn’t confirm it was Chauvin.

According to the Bureau of Prisons, the inmate was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

The incident marks the second incident at the prison in around a year. In November 2022, an inmate at the prison’s low-security camp attempted to shoot a visitor in the head, but the weapon was misfired.

Chauvin was sentenced to a 21-year federal sentence for federal civil rights charges and a 22.5-year sentence for the state-level charge of second-degree murder. The prison time is being served simultaneously.

Chauvin’s lawyer, Eric Nelson, wrote in court documents last year that his client should be kept away from other prisoners.

The incident comes as Chauvin is trying to make another attempt to overturn the federal civil rights conviction.

Chauvin said in a filing earlier this month that he wouldn’t have pleaded guilty in 2021 if he was aware of the theories of a pathologist from Kansas, whom he’s now in contact with.

The former police officer filed the request without a lawyer.

