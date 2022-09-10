Derek Jeter showered with cheers during Yankees’ Hall of Fame tribute: ‘It feels good to be back’

It’s been years since Derek Jeter was on the Yankee Stadium infield with screaming fans cheering him on. That all changed during his Hall of Fame tribute ceremony Friday night.

Jeter was inducted into the Hall of Fame in September 2021, though he was elected in 2020. All but one baseball writer voted him in.

Being back in the Bronx felt like home, Jeter said.

“As all you guys know, I was born in New Jersey. I grew up in Kalamazoo. I live now down in Miami. But, right here, in front of you, with you, is where I really feel like I’m at home,” he said.

“It feels good to be back. I’ll tell you that much.”

Jeter was typically candid. And he thanked Hal Steinbrenner and the Steinbrenner family, though boos from fans followed.

Jeter also caught up with fellow Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Andy Pettitte, Tino Martinez, CC Sabathia and Joe Torre, who there to honor The Captain. He was also surrounded by his family, including two of his three daughters.

“I think one thing you can’t do enough of is thank people, be gracious and be appreciative,” Jeter said.

“I’m so gracious that I’ve had an opportunity to spend 23 years of professional baseball — all with one organization. I am appreciative that I had an opportunity to play with so many great players, coaches and managers. The guys that are here today and the ones who were unable to make it.”

As he finished his speech, Jeter noted that he’d like to get back to New York more frequently.

“I know you guys haven’t seen a lot of me over the last few years for various reasons. But I truly do look forward to hopefully seeing a lot more of you in the near future,” he said.