Derrick Henry reflects ahead of possible finale with Titans: ‘We’ll treat it like any other game’

Derrick Henry continued to show this season why he remains one of the top running backs in football.

Henry surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in rushing for the fifth time in his prolific career.

He has spent all eight years of his professional football career with the Tennessee Titans.

The franchise has enjoyed some success under coach Mike Vrabel, but the team will miss the playoffs a second straight season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The franchise appears poised to turn the page from Henry and other key players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

The 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year is listed as the backup on the Titans depth chart after he lost his starting job to rookie Will Levis earlier this season.

TITANS COACH MIKE VRABEL GIVES FIERY RESPONSE TO REPORTER’S QUESTION: ‘IT F—ING SUCKS LOSING’

Levis is dealing with an injury and sat out of practice Wednesday. It remains unclear if Levis will suit up Sunday, but Tannehill said he is preparing to play Sunday in what could be his final game for the franchise that helped turn his career around.

“I spent five years of my life here in this organization,” Tannehill said via the Titans’ website, knowing his time in Tennessee will likely soon come to an end. “A lot of great people. I would love to be able to leave it on a win.”

Tannehill’s longtime teammate also took a moment to reflect on the possible conclusion of his chapter with the Titans but said he will take his usual approach to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We’ll just treat it as any other game,” Henry said, via 104.5 The Zone. “Try not to get too caught up, too overwhelmed. Just enjoy the moment. Focus on finishing the season strong, going out there playing a good game overall as a team and hopefully getting the win.”

Thursday also marked Henry’s 30th birthday. He arrived at his news conference with a smile on his face and said the 2023 season left him motivated.

“Sometimes you need a year like this to be able to grow, to be able to learn, to be able to reflect,” Henry said. “I am definitely going to do that once this season is over. If I wasn’t fueled before, I am definitely more fueled now, definitely more hungry.

“Going into this offseason, I am going to attack it as hard as I can. At the end of the day, it is about being consistent and playing at a high level. I am my worst critic, so I am going to be hard on myself regardless.”

Henry’s 9,349 rushing yards are the second most in franchise history behind Eddie George.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.