Derrick Henry trade rumors ignite as new league year nears

Derrick Henry has put together four seasons in which he’s rushed for more than 1,000 yards and another in which he’s rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and was selected as an All-Pro and won the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year. Additionally, he’s led the NFL in rushing touchdowns twice.

But his time with the Titans could be coming to an end.

The Titans have been shopping Henry around for a potential trade, Bally Sports reported Monday. Tennessee appeared to be readying potential cuts to make cap room. Henry is owed $10.5 million and isn’t set to become an unrestricted free agent until the start of the 2024 season.

Tennessee won the AFC South in 2020 and 2021 even while Henry battled an injury and played eight games in 2021.

Should Henry end up getting dealt, the potential new team is getting a running back with a lot of miles on him. He’s carried the ball 200 or more times five straight seasons and more than 300 times in three of the last five seasons – leading the NFL in those three years.

Since Tennessee selected Henry in the second round of the 2016 draft, Henry has recorded 8,335 rushing yards on 1,750 carries. He has 78 rushing touchdowns. He’s the active leader in rushing yards, carries and rushing touchdowns.

It’s unclear whether a team will bite on the bait.