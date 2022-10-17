DeSantis’ early voting move stirs media uproar, drones bombard civilians in Kyiv and more top headlines

STORMING MAD – DeSantis expands early voting for counties torn apart by hurricane — and some in the media aren’t happy. Continue reading …

‘STOP THE DEMONIZATION’ – Five cops in one department die by suicide in just 7 months. Continue reading …

DRONE WAR – Civilians in Kyiv bombarded by explosions a week after Russian strikes across Ukraine. Continue reading …

CONTROVERSY IN THE AIR – Are passengers who recline their seats on flights rude? Continue reading …

COURAGE TO FIGHT – Gabby Giffords says we need to come together as Americans for gun safety. Continue reading …

–

‘SEE WHAT HAPPENS’ – FIRST ON FOX: California Dem Rep. berated mayor in texts after violent town hall. Continue reading …

WHERE’S WALKER? – Raphael Warnock debates Libertarian Chase Oliver as Herschel Walker declines invitation. Continue reading …

DIFFERENT INTERPRETATION – Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says recession is ‘possible but not inevitable.’ Continue reading …

‘POLITICIZED’ AGENCY – Rep. James Comer calls out FBI leadership: ‘Resign, be accountable’ for wrongdoings. Continue reading …

‘WOKE’ MILITARY – Pentagon equity chief praised book calling 9/11 responders ‘menaces.’ Continue reading …

PERPETUATING RACISM – NYT columnist worries ‘white supremacy’ could be replaced by ‘lite supremacy’ after racist remarks out of Los Angeles. Continue reading …

TOSSING ‘SOFTBALLS’ – Jake Tapper’s soft Hunter Biden question during President Biden interview follows media’s weak coverage of scandal. Continue reading …

BETTER HALF – Rolling Stone writer deletes tweet referring to Mrs. Fetterman as ‘de facto candidate’ since husband’s stroke. Continue reading …

NOT-SO-WARM WELCOME – First lady Jill Biden reportedly booed at NFL game. Continue reading …

FREE TO TWEET – Will Twitter improve under Elon Musk’s ownership? Americans weigh in. Continue reading …

TAX MAN COMETH – Taxes are due today for Americans who received a filing extension. Continue reading …

SEE YA L.A.TER – Mark Wahlberg, Julia Roberts and more stars who have moved out of Hollywood. Continue reading …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.