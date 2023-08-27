DeSantis warns Florida residents Tropical Storm Idalia will likely be hurricane, says ‘remain vigilant’

GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who declared a state of emergency for much of his state on Saturday, reminded residents to remain vigilant as Tropical Storm Idalia moves toward the Sunshine State.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Idalia formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and is on a potential track to make landfall in the southern U.S. as a hurricane.

During a press conference on Sunday afternoon, DeSantis said the storm is currently 80 miles off the coast of Cozumel and has 35 mph winds. He said Idalia will become a hurricane by late Tuesday afternoon, and that landfall is currently expected along the Big Bend region on Wednesday.

By the time the storm reaches Florida, the presidential hopeful added, it could be a Category 2 hurricane.

DeSantis said these types of storms can wobble, or change direction, so he told Floridians along the Gulf Coast to be vigilant, even if they are outside the track forecast cone.

The cone itself shows where the eye of the storm could make landfall, but strong winds, flooding, tornados and torrential downpours could be experienced outside the eye.

The governor’s emergency declaration on Saturday was for 33 counties, but DeSantis said even those living outside the area where the emergency declaration was made should allow time to prepare for the storm.

He also said the state’s Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee will go to a level one status at 7 a.m. on Monday, operating around-the-clock.

Anyone in the path of the storm should expect power outages, especially in areas where there are many trees that could get knocked down.

Power companies will begin pre-staging linemen on Monday, and while the governor said there will not be as many electric workers in play as there were for Hurricane Ian, there will still be a significant number of crew members stationed and ready to go.

“What I would say to the municipalities and other electric outfits is please be willing to accept this mutual aid, so we can get the power back on as quickly as possible,” DeSantis said. He explained that after Hurricane Ian, the places that accepted mutual aid early got their power back on quicker than other areas. “So, please, resources are going to be there. Let’s all work together.”

In terms of other resources, the state has mobilized 1,100 National Guardsmen who have several high-water vehicles and aircraft that can be used for rescue and recovery efforts.

Most resources will be staged in Marion County and parts of North Florida to give the state the necessary flexibility in case the track of the storm changes.

The governor also spoke briefly on a statement from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pertaining to fuel contamination at stations field by Citgo from the Port of Tampa.

The statement noted that there is a strong likelihood that the gas is contaminated with diesel.

The governor raised concerns that with the approaching storm, if someone were to put the foul fuel in their vehicle, they could be stranded on the side of the highway while evacuating.

DeSantis said an investigation into the matter is underway, but if someone believes their vehicle is affected, they should call the department’s hotline at 1-800-435-7352.

Some counties will likely be announcing the opening of shelters in the next day or two.

The governor told residents that the hurricane models are a bit more in agreement than past storms.

“I would just caution people to remain vigilant,” he said. “I would just say to anybody on the Gulf Coast, certainly from Tampa all the way up to places like Bay County, you should absolutely be very vigilant right now.”

“You should be following the track of the storm,” DeSantis added.