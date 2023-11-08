Detroit police arrest suspect in murder of Jewish leader Samantha Woll

A suspect has been arrested for the stabbing death of Jewish leader Samantha Woll, Detroit Police announced Wednesday.

“As part of my continuing commitment to transparency in this matter, I am sharing with the community that a suspect has been taken into custody for the murder of Samantha Woll,” Police Chief James E. White wrote on X.

The post did not name the suspect or the charges. “While this is an encouraging development in our desire to bring closure for Ms. Woll’s family, it does not represent the conclusion of our work in this case,” he added.

The department said the details of the investigation “will remain confidential” and police will continue to work with the Wayne County Prosecutors Office.

The 40-year-old political strategist and synagogue president was found unresponsive outside her home Oct. 21 at 6:30 a.m.

Police previously said they believe she was stabbed to death inside her house, stumbled outside and collapsed on the ground based on a trail of blood at the scene.

The shocking killing in the upscale Lafayette Park neighborhood triggered concerns that Woll had been targeted amid tensions over the Israel-Hamas war.

Woll, the president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, was involved in many Jewish organizations. She also co-founded the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit.

At a press conference last month, White shot down speculation that the grisly knifing was a hate crime.

“We believe this incident was not motivated by antisemitism and this suspect acted alone,” he told reporters.

He noted that there were no signs of forced entry, and Woll had her phone and ID with her. She had attended a wedding the night before and returned home by 12:30 a.m.

Police were focusing on her drive home and were scouring street cameras for clues. “We’ll be tracking her entire route digitally,” he said at the time.

White’s office is working with the FBI and the Michigan State Police in the probe.

Woll, a native of Detroit, was a beloved community leader who had forged a friendship with Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib, of Michigan, who was censured by the House Tuesday for anti-Israel remarks.

After Woll’s killing, Tlaib posted a tribute to her on Facebook.

“My friend, and a member of our organizing community, Sam Woll, was murdered. I have no words. She always had a sweet smile to offer and the warmest eyes to greet you. Our community is devastated and we are shocked,” Tlaib wrote.

Woll had worked for Michigan State Sen. Stephanie Chang, Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Attorney General Dana Nessel, all Democrats.