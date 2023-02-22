Detroit police officers found dead in suspected murder-suicide were ‘model officers’: chief

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Detroit Police Department Chief James White said that the two officers found dead in a suspected murder-suicide were considered “model officers.”

Matthew Ethington II, 26, and Maria Martin, 22, both officers with the Detroit Police Department, were found dead on Sunday at a Livonia, Michigan, home, according to FOX 2.

Officials say that Martin was shot several times, adding that Ethington died as a result of a single gunshot wound which appears to be self-inflicted. Both officers were with the Detroit Police Department for less than five years.

White said that their death’s came as a shock to everyone.

“I’ve secured every document that we have involving the officers, and nothing – nothing jumps out at you at all. Model officers, no issues,” White said. “My understanding is they were both preparing for the supervisors’ exam we have upcoming in about a month, This was out of nowhere.”

Sources told FOX 2 that Ethington killed Martin, and then decided to kill himself after a recent breakup, adding that there were domestic issues between the two.

Ethington and Martin shared two children, which includes a 1-year-old who was home at the time of the incident but wasn’t harmed.

“Police officers are regular people, and they have problems, and they need help like anyone else, and this situation highlights that,” White said. “All the children are going to have some emotional recovery. That they have to deal with. Here they are without a mom or dad and someone has to explain to them what happened.

White said that the Detroit Police Department is reviewing what can be done to help police officers in domestic situations.

“We’ll certainly be looking anything internally that we can do to help our officers who may find themselves in a domestic situation,” White said.

