Detroit police searching for 3 suspects after officer shot in the leg

A Detroit police officer was shot in the left leg early Friday, after police responded to a ShotSpotter call, a technology that detects when shots are fired, police said.

Police are still searching for three suspects who fled after they came out of an apartment in an eastside neighborhood, allegedly shooting one of the officers in his calf.

Officers returned fire, but the department isn’t sure if any of the suspects were hit, Detroit Police Chief James E. White said in an early morning press conference.

“The officers do amazing work. Day in, day out, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s incredible. I’m very proud of them,” White said.

He added, “We are encountering violence like we haven’t seen I mean just extreme violence, impulse decision-making, and they’re constantly under threat, but they show up and they do this work. Keep this community safe and I couldn’t be prouder.”

When the officers first arrived at the scene following the ShotSpotter call, neighbors told them there were three men inside an apartment who didn’t belong there.

The suspects then ran out of the apartment and allegedly shot the officer.

“Shots fired, shots fired! I need medics now, I’m shot. medics!” the officer called over the radio, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

The officer was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries, the department told Fox News Digital.

The suspect who allegedly shot the officer is described as an “African American male approximately 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-9, with dread[locks], and he escaped westbound from that location,” White said.