Devils fans mock Rangers supporters outside arena following Game 7 domination

New Jersey Devils fans were on cloud nine after their team defeated the New York Rangers, 4-0, in Game 7 Monday night at Prudential Center to move on to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

That party inside “The Rock,” as the arena is known, spilled onto the streets of Newark after the win, and Rangers fans might want to cover their ears when they hear what Devils fans were singing.

Devils fans sang “Slapshot,” the song played at Madison Square Garden after every Rangers goal.

Hundreds of fans crowded bars and delivered a loud rendition of it, while also yelling “Rangers suck!”

The Devils dominated Game 7 to advance to the second round. It appeared they were a step ahead of the Rangers all game despite New York getting some good chances on the power play, which was a strength in the series, early on.

Instead, Igor Shesterkin finally broke down after saving the Rangers multiple times in net during the first period. Michael McLeod scored the first goal of the game on a shorthanded opportunity on a slick assist from Ondrej Palat.

Then, John Marino’s rush toward Shesterkin led to Tomas Tatar flipping home the second goal of the game.

With around five minutes to play in the third period, Erik Haula sniped a one-timer from Jack Hughes on a 3-on-1 odd-man rush for the Devils, which was the dagger. Jesper Bratt’s empty net goal only made Devils fans cheer louder than they already were.

The Hudson River rivalry goes to the team from New Jersey in this round, and, as you’d expect, fans are rubbing it in the best way they know how.

Now, Devils fans will gear up for their next series against the Carolina Hurricanes with Game 1 Wednesday.