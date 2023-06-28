Devils re-sign star forward Timo Meier to eight-year, $70.4 million deal

The New Jersey Devils secured another piece from last year’s team, re-signing forward Timo Meier to an eight-year, $70.4 million contract through the 2030-31 NHL season.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the restricted free agent on Wednesday, hours before the start of the league’s draft in Nashville, Tennessee.

The contract will pay the 26-year-old Swiss forward an average of $8.8 million annually with the deal starting at $12 million this upcoming season and winding down to $7.2 million in the last year.

“We were excited to acquire Timo at the deadline, but it’s an even greater feeling knowing that he’ll be here for the next eight seasons,” Fitzgerald said. “Timo’s unique blend of style of play, goal-scoring ability, and physical presence will prove valuable for us.

Fitzgerald had said in recent weeks the two sides were drawing closer on a deal and it caps a good week for the up-and-coming Devils, who added Calgary Flames leading scorer Tyler Toffoli in a trade on Tuesday night for Yegor Sharangovich and a draft pick.

Fitzgerald has also re-signed center Erik Haula and forward Jesper Bratt, and signed and traded defenseman Damon Severson to Columbus for a draft pick used in the deal for Toffoli.

The Devils made the playoffs this past season for the first time since 2017-18.

Meier began his career with San Jose in 2016-17 and just completed his seventh NHL season. He had nine goals and five assists in 21 regular season games with New Jersey and registered a career-high 40 goals and 17 power-play goals for the entire season. He added two goals and two assists in the playoffs but proved to be a physical presence on the ice in series against the Rangers and Hurricanes.

New Jersey acquired Meier and other compensation from the Sharks in exchange for forwards Andreas Johnsson and Fabian Zetterlund, defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk and picks.

Meier has represented Switzerland on multiple occasions and is one of four Swiss players on the Devils’ roster with Jonas Siegenthaler, Nico Hischier and goaltender Akira Schmid.