Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen on two wild NLCS home wins: ‘I’m glad we could defend the pool’

After dropping the first two games of the National League Championship Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks pulled off back-to-back thrilling comeback victories to even up the best-of-seven series.

The first couple of games were played at the Philadelphia Phillies‘ home ballpark, but the series shifted to Chase Field for Games 3 and 4. Since Philadelphia entered Game 3 with a 2-0 series lead, they could have advanced to the World Series if they had won two games at the D-Backs’ home stadium.

If the Phillies had pulled off the road wins, the team planned to celebrate by jumping into the outfield pool. “If we take two here against Arizona, we’ll be bee-lining it for the water,” Phillies backup catcher Garrett Stubbs said.

The Diamondbacks appeared to have caught wind of Stubbs’ comments, which seemed to provide the team with some extra motivation to defend their home pool.

“I’m glad we could defend the pool. You don’t love when teams can jump in your pool. That means they did something that we didn’t get to do,” Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

D-back manager Torey Lovullo said his team plays with a “chip on their shoulder.”

“This team is extremely motivated,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said on Friday.

“I know that guys are going to step on it, stand on it, find a way to get it done. I think they take things personal. They have a chip on their shoulder. I know their backup catcher made a statement about sprinting towards the pool or making a bee-line to the pool. So I think they’re wearing that a little bit, and they’re motivated by that externally, and they’re motivated to be as good as they possibly can internally.”

Diamondbacks players celebrated their NLDS victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the pool.

The Phillies appeared to be heading towards a commanding 3-1 lead on Friday night, but the D-backs had other plans. Phillies manager Robert Thomson elected to bring closer Craig Kimbrel into game in the 8th inning, and Diamondbacks outfielder Alek Thomas crushed a two-run homer to tie the game.

Gabriel Moreno later drilled the go-ahead RBI single in front of the raucous crowd inside Chase Field. In Game 3, Ketel Marte delivered a walk-off RBI single against Kimbrel.

Arizona will not have another opportunity to have a series-clinching pool party this postseason, unless they make it to the World Series.