Diamondbacks complete upset, sweep Dodgers to advance to first NLCS in 16 years

March Madness isn’t the only time of year when there are huge upsets.

The Arizona Diamondbacks came into the NLDS as huge underdogs against their division rivals – they didn’t care one bit.

The D-Backs swept the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday after winning Game 3, 4-2.

In the third inning, the Diamondbacks scored four runs, all on solo homers. Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, and Gabriel Moreno each went deep, with the latter two going back-to-back with two outs in the frame.

Brandon Pfaadt got the start and had a rather short leash – he was yanked after allowing just two hits in 4.1 innings, but he kept one of the best offenses in baseball scoreless.

But the bullpen didn’t keep things easy. In the seventh inning, the Dodgers got the lead run to the plate after back-to-back two-out RBI singles, but Austin Barnes grounded out to end the threat. L.A. led off the eighth inning with a walk, but Kevin Ginkel struck out both Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman before getting J.D. Martinez to fly out to end the inning. The tying run also came to the plate in the top of the ninth, but closer Paul Sewald shut the door to finish the series.

Small ball lovers, look away: teams that out-homer their opponents are now 13-1 this postseason.

This is Arizona’s first trip to the NLCS since 2007 in which they lost to the Colorado Rockies.

It’s now the second straight year Los Angeles has lost in the NLDS – they were upset last year after winning 111 games. This year, they won 100.

This is the Dodgers’ fifth NLDS exit since 2014, and third in which came from a regular season of at least 100 wins. Sure, making three World Series in a seven-year span is hardly anything to scoff at, but plenty Dodgers fans would say they should have more than one title in that span (many of which argue is somewhat illegitimate due to it being in the shortened 2020 season).

To make matters worse, the Diamondbacks weren’t even supposed to contend for a postseason spot this season, but after an 84-78 season, they swept the kings of the NL West.

Arizona became the third team to clinch an LCS spot – the Texas Rangers won their series Tuesday, and the Houston Astros took care of business against the Minnesota Twins earlier Wednesday.

The D-Backs await the winner of the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves – Philly leads that series, 2-1, and has a chance to advance on Thursday.