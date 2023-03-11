Diamondbacks sign top prospect to $111 million deal after just 32 MLB games: reports

Corbin Carroll made his MLB debut in August, but the Arizona Diamondbacks are banking on him becoming a star.

After just 32 games in the big leagues, the outfielder signed an eight-year, $111 million deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal includes a club option for a ninth year that could bring the total value up to $134 million, ESPN reported.

The 22-year-old was the 16th overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft and is listed as the second-best prospect in all of baseball

After the draft, he hit .299 with an .896 OPS. The 2020 season was lost due to COVID-19, and he played in just seven games in 2021 due to a shoulder injury he suffered while hitting a home run.

In his first full minor league season, he rocketed from rookie ball to the big leagues. At three levels, he combined to hit .307 with a 1.036 OPS, blasting 24 homers in 93 games. The D-Backs called him up in August, and he held his own.

During his short stint with the big league club, he slashed .260/.330/.500. Since he only played in 32 games, he is technically entering his rookie season, and he is the favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year.

The Diamondbacks are hoping their rebuild is nearing a close with Carroll’s contract and the upcoming call-up of shortstop Jordan Lawlar, the 11th-ranked prospect in baseball. Lawlar was the sixth pick of the 2021 draft.

They also have 2022 second overall selection Druw Jones, the son of 10-time Gold Glover Andruw Jones, in the organization recovering from an injury.