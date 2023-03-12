Dillon Brooks’ latest jab takes aim at Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks is not typically one to back down from any of his NBA opponents.

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the latest player to fall into Brooks’ crosshairs.

Just ahead of Saturday’s Grizzlies-Mavericks matchup, Brooks questioned Doncic’s toughness after learning the Mavs star would not play due to a thigh injury.

“It’s goes to show that sometimes they ain’t ready to come back to a physical game,” Brooks said of Doncic’s absence, per Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal of Memphis

Brooks also told reporters he wanted to play against Doncic in the teams’ next matchups later this season.

The rivals did play Oct. 22, but Brooks was sidelined with an injury. Doncic’s 32 points led the Mavs to a 137-96 blowout.

“I hope Luka gets back for the next game so I can guard him,” Brooks added, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. “I didn’t get a chance to guard him the first game, and he had a great game. So I wanna see where I’m at.”

Kyrie Irving was not exempt from Brooks’ trash talk. Brooks said he was excited about the prospect of playing Irving as Doncic sat on the sidelines.

“Now I can get him by myself today, so I want to see what he’s all about,” Brooks said. “He had a couple of words for me in Brooklyn, so I can’t wait to pick him up full every time and see him get exhausted.”

Saturday’s game marked the first of three meetings between the Mavs and the Grizzlies over the next ten days.

Brooks is fresh off his latest dispute that involved Warriors forward Draymond Green. After Golden State lost to Memphis Thursday, Brooks and Green continued their increasingly bitter feud.

After Brooks scored a layup to give the Grizzlies a 74–57 lead late in the second quarter, things got chippy between Brooks and Green.

After the game, Brooks took a swipe at Green when Brooks was asked what he said to Green before their short altercation.

“That’s what I do, I talk,” Brooks said. “I told him … keep that mic, you’re better at the mic than hooping, you know what I’m saying? So, keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court. It’s cute, it’s fun for him.”

Brooks also suggested that he gets motivated to play at a high level whenever Green talks about him.

“You should give the mic to Draymond. Make him keep talking about me so I can play better,” Brooks added.

The Mavericks will be cautious in how they handle Doncic’s injury. The Mavericks are six games behind the Grizzlies in the Southwest Division. Memphis sits in the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference, while Dallas would be the sixth seed if the playoffs started today.