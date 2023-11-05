Dillon Johnson’s career night carries Washington in epic high-scoring affair over USC

Saturday’s Pac-12 matchup with No. 5 Washington and No. 20 USC figured to be a high-scoring game, but not many could have predicted this.

The over (which was around 75.5) cashed in the third quarter, and Washington cashed in with a dominant showing in their 52-42 win over the Trojans.

Sixty-three of the 94 total points were scored in the first half – Washington scored 14 in the final 75 seconds to take a 35-28 lead into the locker room. To make matters worse for the Trojans, Washington got the ball to start the second half.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Huskies drove down the field, but Michael Penix Jr. threw an interception into the end zone for a touchback, and USC went 80 yards to tie the game at 35. Both squads then exchanged touchdowns, and the game was tied at 42 when the fourth quarter began.

Washington kicked a 43-yard field goal to take a three-point lead early in the fourth. USC had a chance to tie it, as they faced a 3rd and 13 at Washington’s 30, but Williams was sacked for a loss of 12, forcing the Trojans to punt it away with 7:42 to go.

USC PUTS ITS OWN TWIST ON FLEA-FLICKER FOR LONG TOUCHDOWN

With the ball at their own 9, Dillon Johnson had a 53-yard carry, further improving his already massive night, and eight plays later, he ran for his fourth score of the evening, putting Washington up 52-42 with 2:20 to go. USC turned the ball over on downs, and the Huskies were able to knee out the clock.

Johnson finished with 256 rushing yards, and three of his touchdowns came in the first half. It was by far a career-best for him, as his previous high was 100 yards against Oregon earlier this year. It was also his first time scoring even three times in a game, let alone four.

Penix completed 22 of his 30 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns – one to Ja’Lynn Polk, and the other to Devin Culp.

Williams went 27-for-35 with 312 yards and three touchdowns. Washington led all receivers in the game with eight receptions and 122 yards.

Washington is now 9-0 on the season and will host Utah next week. USC, now 7-3 (5-2), will travel to Oregon.