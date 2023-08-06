Dirt bike rider wanted in Pennsylvania after ‘intentionally’ hitting man, running him over twice: police

A dirt bike rider is wanted in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, after authorities say the suspect targeted a 64-year-old man, striking him once before running the victim over a second time on Saturday.

The victim was walking in the 1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive around 7:50 p.m. when the rider on the illegal dirt bike “intentionally” hit him, the Bensalem Police Department said.

The 64-year-old was knocked to the ground, and the dirt bike rode over him a second time, causing substantial injuries to his extremities and internal organs, according to police.

First responders rushed the victim to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he is currently listed in serious but stable condition.

Few details about the suspect were known. Police released a photo of the suspect appearing to ride away from the scene.

Police said the suspect was a male wearing a helmet, camouflage shirt and pants. The dirt bike was green and white.

A second male was riding a dirt bike with the suspect. He was described as White, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans and riding a red dirt bike.

“We need to ID this guy ASAP!” police wrote.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the identity of the rider or the location of the dirt bike to contact the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.