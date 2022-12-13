Displaced Maryland condo explosion residents visit, but cannot salvage belongings from rubble: report

People whose homes were destroyed in last month’s condominium explosion and fire in Maryland experienced a disheartening homecoming Monday.

They were allowed back on the site of their former Gaithersburg homes to see what was left, but were not allowed to take any of their belongings, according to FOX 5 DC.

Lawyers and insurance adjusters for the condominium association were with residents as they were escorted around the property.

Emergency funds are available for the displaced owners and tenants, but the funds are limited. Many of those affected are having a hard time finding affordable housing, according to the report.

Resident Ferdinand Camarote said he was in his condo during the explosion and was knocked down by the blast. He told FOX 5 he ran from his home wearing no shoes, taking only his wallet. He is still living in a hotel, he said.

More than two dozen families were made homeless the morning of Nov. 16 when the explosion was allegedly set off by a resident who wanted to take his own life, identified as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon.