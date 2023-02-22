Disturbing video appears to show Florida woman throwing puppies into bushes at animal shelter

A Florida woman is facing charges after she was caught on camera appearing to throw seven puppies from the trunk of her car into bushes outside an animal shelter.

Geneva Honor, 35, was arrested after admitting to animal cruelty and saying she “wanted them gone,” Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.

Video from the Humane Society of Marion County appears to show Honor driving up, getting out of her red car and opening the trunk before throwing the puppies one by one a couple of feet into the bushes.

Honor then closes her trunk and drives away, abandoning the puppies.

When deputies asked Honor why she did not take the puppies inside the shelter she replied, “she did not know what she was supposed to do,” FOX 35 Orlando reports. She said she was tired of the puppies coming into her yard, “p—ing and s—ting.” She said the puppies belonged to her cousin, according to an arrest affidavit.

Honor reportedly told deputies that “she should have just shot them [the puppies] and been done.”

When deputies contacted Honor’s cousin who owned the dogs, he said he was planning on taking them to the humane society when they were old enough.

Executive director of the humane society, Eddie Leedy, told WESH-TV that Honor had surrendered animals to the shelter in the past, and he was unsure why she did not do the same this time around.

The puppies were reportedly sick and covered in fleas and ticks when they were found. They have since received baths, had all of their parasites removed and have a medical plan in place while being well taken care of. They are expected to be up for adoption in a few weeks.