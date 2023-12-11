DK Metcalf breaks helmet holder into pieces during frustrating loss in 49ers game, where he was ejected

It was a very frustrating Sunday in Santa Clara for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, and he let that show on the sideline during the 28-16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Metcalf, who was ejected in this game after an altercation with 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, was seen taking out his anger on the sideline bench, specifically the helmet holder poles that are attached to them.

Metcalf made his way to the Seahawks sideline, where he was holding his helmet in his hand. As he went to sit down on the bench, it looked like he was trying to aggressively shove his helmet onto the pole attached to the back of it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Instead, he smashed the helmet holder into pieces, as it flew in various directions. Metcalf showed no reaction to it as he sat down.

Metcalf did have a touchdown in the game, but he had just two catches for 52 yards as the 49ers swept the Seahawks for the season in their two matchups. Seattle is now 6-7, while the 49ers are tied for the league’s best record at 10-3.

FROM OUTKICK: COWBOYS QB DAK PRESCOTT SURGES INTO NFL MVP LEAD AFTER DOMINATING WIN OVER EAGLES

More frustration would boil over for Metcalf when he tried to take down Warner after Drew Lock, Seattle’s quarterback who got the start for the injured Geno Smith, threw his second interception of the day.

Warner pitched the ball to his teammate, Dre Greenlaw, but Metcalf used a WWE-esque takedown of Warner that the All-Pro linebacker didn’t like. Warner pancaked Metcalf, who responded by running up to him and sticking his hands in his face mask.

Officials immediately tried breaking up the situation, with one tossing his hat in the air to show that Metcalf was going to be ejected.

During that process, 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir came in and shoved Metcalf back. He was also ejected for his actions.

This came late in the game with the Seahawks’ chances at winning the game all but gone.

Metcalf has always worn his emotions on his sleeve, but sometimes they have gotten the best of him, leading to situations like that on Sunday afternoon. We’ll see if the league office will be issuing any fines for his actions this week.