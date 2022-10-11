Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman stokes rivalry with Padres ahead of NLDS matchup

Freddie Freeman did not pull any punches when he previewed the Los Angeles Dodgers’ National League Division Series with the San Diego Padres.

Reporters asked Freeman Monday to share his thoughts about taking on an NL West team in the Padres in the playoffs.

“They’re hot, and we’ve been hot for seven months,” Freeman said, per The Athletic.

Freeman is not known for providing bulletin board material. But, in this case, he was not shy about sharing his confidence level heading into the five-game series against San Diego.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It is important to note the Dodgers are coming off a franchise-record 111 wins on the regular season. Freeman hit 21 home runs and drove in 100 RBIs.

During the regular season, the Dodgers went 14-5 in head-to-head matchups against the Padres.

SPORTS RADIO LEGEND CHRIS RUSSO UNLEASHES EPIC TIRADE ON METS’ COLLAPSE, BUCK SHOWALTER, ANALYTICS

The 89-win San Diego Padres are coming off an impressive wild-card series when they took two out of three against the 101-win New York Mets. The team made headlines earlier in the season when it added Juan Soto, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury before the MLB trade deadline.

The underdog Padres will certainly be looking to prove Freeman and the Dodgers wrong during the series.

The Dodgers clinched the NL West Sept. 13 but finished the season with a 10-7 record.

Game 1 of the NLDS starts at 9:37 p.m. ET tonight at Dodger Stadium.

Mike Clevinger will start for San Diego, and Julio Urias will take the mound for Los Angeles.