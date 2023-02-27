Dodgers’ Gavin Lux carted off field after awkwardly injuring knee in spring training game

Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Gavin Lux was carted off during a spring training game against the San Diego Padres after awkwardly planting his foot in the ground on a run to third base following a ground ball.

Lux took off on contact in the sixth inning when the ball ended up at the third baseman, who quickly pivoted to make a throw to second base for a possible double play. Doing so, Lux tried to get out of the way of the throw, and his body didn’t fully move the way he wanted.

Lux’s knee seemed to jolt in the opposite direction he was running, which immediately upended him. Lux went tumbling to the dirt around third base, and he came up clutching his right knee.

In immense pain, trainers and manager Dave Roberts quickly met Lux at the bag. When it was clear he couldn’t walk off on his own, the cart began making its way toward the base.

There has been no official word on what injury Lux suffered, but a cart is never a good sign for any professional athlete.

Lux, 25, was set to be the Dodgers’ starting shortstop on Opening Day as Trea Turner signed with the Philadelphia Phillies in free agency this offseason.

He’s also worked hard for this opportunity with Los Angeles, gaining 20 pounds in muscle this offseason, which he wanted for arm strength and power at the plate.

Now, Lux is just hoping that he will be able to play this season as he awaits results from tests to determine his injury.

Lux played in 129 games with the Dodgers last season, hitting .276/.346/.399 with six homers, seven triples (led MLB) and 20 doubles with 42 RBI.

He can play a variety of positions, including second base and the outfield as well as shortstop.

The Dodgers took Lux out of Indian Trail High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the first round of the 2016 MLB Draft.