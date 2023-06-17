Dodgers honor anti-Catholic drag ‘nuns’ more than an hour before first pitch inside nearly empty stadium

More than an hour before the Dodgers game started on Friday night, there was a strong police presence inside and outside the stadium.

The response from law enforcement came after several weeks of outrage leading up to the team’s 10th annual Pride Night at Dodger Stadium. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence receive a Community Hero Award well before the first pitch of the game was thrown, and long before most of the fans made it to their seats.

The people who did make it inside the stadium in time to witness the pre-game ceremony seemed to have a mixed reaction to the satirical LGBTQ+. But, some of the attendees appeared to applaud as members of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence waved when they were announced to the small crowd.

“The Dodgers community hero award goes to an organization reaching the LGBTQ+ community, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, LA chapter,” stadium announcer Todd Leitz said. “Please join us in recognizing the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence for their outstanding service to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Sister Dominia and Sister Unity were on the field to accept the award on behalf of their entire group.

Last month, three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw announced that the team will relaunch its Christian Faith and Family Day. The veteran pitcher said it was in response to the organization’s decision to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“I think we were always going to do Christian Faith Day this year, but I think the timing of our announcement was sped up,” Kershaw told the Los Angeles Times on Monday. “Picking a date and doing those different things was part of it as well. Yes, it was in response to the highlighting of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence [by the Dodgers].”

After initially removing the group from its Pride Night event, the Dodgers reinvited the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and issued an apology.

“After much thoughtful feedback from our diverse communities, honest conversations within the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and generous discussions with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, the Los Angeles Dodgers would like to offer our sincerest apologies to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, members of the LGBTQ+ community and their friends and families,” the Dodgers said.

Several hours before the first pitch was thrown at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Pride Night, a large group of protesters gathered outside the stadium.

Catholics for Catholics, a group based in Phoenix, organized what it described as “a prayerful procession” in a parking lot outside Dodger Stadium.

Fox News’ Larry Fink was on scene several hours before the start of the game and captured video of thousands of protestors outside Dodger Stadium praying and holding flags and signs. Many of the demonstrators also wore red clothing in honor of the sacred heart.

The procession lasted a couple of hours before the protesters made it to Vin Scully Avenue. Around the time the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence were being honored on the field, the group appeared to block one of the entrances to Dodger Stadium.

Over the past couple of years, some athletes have expressed their opposition to the Pride Nights. Several Tampa Bay Rays players declined to wear Pride-themed jerseys, citing their Christian faith.

In May, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass issued an apology for supporting for anti-LGBTQ+ boycotts of Target and Bud Light.