Dog walker dies after 3 tornados hit Kentucky

The National Weather Service said Thursday it was surveying damage from three EF-1 tornadoes that touched down in Kentucky.

According to preliminary information, tornadoes hit the Pleasure Ridge Park and Newburg sections of Louisville on Wednesday evening, meteorologist Brian Neudorff said.

A separate tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph touched down in the Brandonburg area of Mead County, less than an hour southwest of Louisville, Neudorff said.

3 TORNADOES HIT KENTUCKY, LEAVE TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION

Weather service crews were surveying damage Thursday to determine the path and length of the tornadoes.

The storm toppled trees onto houses, ripped down power lines, tore the roof off an apartment building and was responsible for at least one death. Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Steve Moran identified the victim as Billy Corum, 30, of Louisville. Moran said Corum was walking his dog near his home Wednesday when high winds knocked over a tree that struck Corum in the head.

About 8,400 customers remained without power late Thursday morning in Jefferson County, which includes Louisville, according to poweroutage.us.