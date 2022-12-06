DOJ ‘monitoring’ Georgia polls for voting rights compliance as election is underway

The Department of Justice announced that it will be observing the Georgia senate election Tuesday in order to ensure no violations of voters’ civil rights.

Herschel Walker, the Trump-endorsed Republican nominee, is running to unseat the Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

The DOJ released its statement on monitoring polling locations in a press release published Tuesday, offering a list of counties under observation.

“For this election, the Civil Rights Division will monitor for compliance with the federal voting rights laws on Election Day in four jurisdictions: Cobb County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County and Macon-Bibb County. Monitors will include personnel from the Civil Rights Division and from the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices.”

The department also announced that officials will be available for calls reporting possible voting rights violations via an online resource.

“Civil Rights Division personnel also will be available to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website,” the department wrote.

The Senate race advanced to a runoff after neither candidate met the 50% vote threshold needed to declare victory in Georgia; Warnock and Walker received 49.4% and 48.5% of the vote in the general election, respectively.

Democrats managed to maintain their slim Senate majority in the midterm elections; however, a win in Georgia tomorrow could significantly help the party hold on to Senate control in 2024 when they will be defending 23 of the 34 seats up for grabs next cycle.