Dolly Parton ‘disappointed’ she missed Tennessee’s upset victory over Alabama

Dolly Parton expressed her disappointment on Sunday for not being “on old Rocky Top” for Tennessee’s upset victory over Alabama in what was the best college football game of the season so far.

The legendary singer congratulated the Volunteers on the victory said she was not in the area for the game.

“I said it’s great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night. If I wasn’t out of town it would have been a treat to have been there, and I heard there were some rumors that I would be. Nobody was more disappointed than me to not be there. GBO!” she wrote.

Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49, thanks to a Chase McGrath 40-yard field goal Saturday night. Tennessee exorcised its demons against Alabama head coach Nick Saban as Neyland Stadium emptied onto the field.

After a missed 50-yard field goal by Alabama kicker Will Reichard, Tennessee got the ball back with 15 seconds at their own 32-yard line. Two completions by quarterback Hedon Hooker, including the second for 27 yards to Bru McCoy, got Tennessee into field goal range.

“This is college football at its absolute best,” Vols coach Josh Heupel said. “We were the best team on the field tonight. That’s all we can control.”

The Volunteers moved to 6-0 and pushed them over No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson in the latest AP Top 25 rankings. Tennessee was No. 3 in the rankings when they were released Sunday.

