Dolphins’ Blake Ferguson chides Jemele Hill over past Dan Campbell remarks

Miami Dolphins long snapper Blake Ferguson got the last word on social media as sports pundit Jemele Hill faced criticism over comments she made a few years ago about the Detroit Lions hiring Dan Campbell to be their head coach.

A Milwaukee Bucks fan account on X targeted Hill on Monday after Campbell’s Lions won their first playoff game in 32 years. The account screenshotted a post from Hill in 2021 when she wrote, “This is who black coaches are losing opportunities to.”

Hill wrote back, saying she was “putting something together because it requires more than a tweet.” She also pointed out she also wrote at the time of Campbell’s hiring that no one was saying he would be a bad coach, “but all the white folks in your mention cannot point to a single example of a black coach having this kind of opportunity.”

Ferguson chimed in on Wednesday.

“I believe ‘I was wrong’ fits within the 280 character limit,” he wrote on X.

Campbell was an assistant coach with the New Orleans Saints when he joined the Lions. He served as interim head coach in 2015 for the Miami Dolphins, replacing Joe Philbin in Week 5. He was 5-7 with Miami.

The Lions interviewed Robert Saleh, Eric Bieniemy, Marvin Lewis and Darrell Bevell for the job.

During the 2021 season, Saleh, David Culley, Mike Tomlin, Ron Rivera and Brian Flores were among the minority head coaches.

The Lions are now on the brink of making the NFC Championship for the first time since 1991 and two wins away from competing in the Super Bowl for the first time ever.

Detroit will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round.

