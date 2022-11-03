Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree to massive five-year contract extension

The Miami Dolphins surrendered a 2023 first-round draft pick and fifth-year running back Chase Edmonds to acquire Pro Bowl edge rusher Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos on Tuesday.

So it should come as no surprise that on Thursday the Dolphins agreed to a massive five-year contract extension that could reportedly see him earn just under $119 million.

The five-year deal is worth $110 million and includes $63.2 million in guarantees, according to the NFL Network. Incentives, plus his rookie salary, mean he has the potential to earn just under $119 million through the 2027 season.

“It was restrained excitement because I was – it was a multitasking day,” head coach Mike McDaniel said of the trade on Wednesday. “You’re trying to get prepared for an opponent and then you’re also having – it’s hard to get quality players like that. It comes at a cost, and you have to say bye to a guy that you’ve invested in and invested with.”

“But overall, this is something that I’ve been hoping might happen for a while, just in my own brain and hoping that my wishes would come into existence. It was exciting but tempered, because we’re preparing for an opponent and there’s stuff to worry about. But we got a lot of hugs from people, so that was cool.”

McDaniel noted that Chubb would make an appearance in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“I think it’s always exciting when you add someone like that and someone of that caliber to our team,” quarterback Tua Tagovailoa added Wednesday. “He’ll definitely help out our defense and with Jeff (Wilson Jr.) – I know Jeff will do as much as he can with helping us out on offense.”

Chubb, the fifth overall pick in the 2018 draft, was traded to Miami in exchange for a first-round pick in next year’s draft and 2024 fourth-round pick. Edmonds, who signed a two-year $12.6 million contract with the Dolphins in March, was also acquired by the Broncos.

Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through eight games this season.