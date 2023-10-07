Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel calls acquiring ex-Bears WR Chase Claypool an ‘exciting opportunity’

Chase Claypool’s turbulent tenure with the Chicago Bears has come to an end. The Miami Dolphins acquired the 25-year-old wide receiver in a trade Friday.

The Dolphins are off to a 3-1 start, and the team’s offense has been nearly unstoppable this season.

But that did not stop Miami from adding the speedy wide receiver to its roster. Mike McDaniel has been credited with guiding the Dolphins’ innovative offense, and the coach explained the move Friday to bring in Claypool.

McDaniel said Claypool presented an “exciting opportunity” and expressed optimism about what the wideout could bring to the team’s offense.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

McDaniel also mentioned the Dolphins were not necessarily looking to add another wide receiver but jumped at the chance to acquire Claypool when he became available.

“You have to stay steadfast to the commitment of making your team as good as it could be,” McDaniel said. “Sometimes, things come across your radar that you weren’t even looking for, but, when you assess it, if it falls under the category, ‘This has a chance to make us better,’ then you jump on that.”

MAGIC JOHNSON CRITICAL OF COMMANDERS IN BEARS LOSS: ‘PLAYED WITH NO INTENSITY OR FIRE‘

Questions about Claypool’s work ethic began to surface during his time with the Chicago Bears. But McDaniel said the team’s expectations had been clearly communicated to Claypool, and he is confident the receiver will be a good fit for the Dolphins’ offense.

“You guys want me to say it, don’t you? He’s fast,” McDaniel said.

Last year, the Steelers traded Claypool to the Bears in exchange for a draft pick. He appeared in 10 games during his brief stint in Chicago, catching 18 passes for 191 yards.

Claypool was a second-round draft pick in 2020 and racked up 873 receiving yards his rookie season.

The Dolphins’ wide receiver corps already features All-Pro Tyreek Hill, who finished second in receiving yards last season. Jaylen Waddle, Robbie Chosen, Braxton Berrios and Cedric Wilson Jr. round out the deep receiver group.

Claypool has one year remaining on his current contract.