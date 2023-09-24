Dolphins drop 70 points on Broncos in historic victory

The Miami Dolphins entered rarified air on Sunday in the team’s 70-20 victory over the Denver Broncos.

Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane put together the offensive onslaught. The team totaled 726 yards of total offense – the most since the merger.

Tagovailoa was 23-of-26 for 209 yards and had four touchdown passes on the day. Two of the passing scores went to Achane. The rookie running back had 203 yards on the ground, two rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Mostert and Tyreek Hill had touchdown catches as well.

Mike White came in and threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Chosen.

Hill led the team in receiving with nine catches for 157 yards. He had a 54-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. Mostert had 82 yards on the ground on 13 carries and three rushing touchdowns. He also had seven catches for 60 yards.

Miami took a 35-13 lead into the half and never looked back.

Miami was just nine yards short of the all-time NFL record for most yards in a game. The Los Angeles Rams put up 735 against the New York Yanks in 1951. Miami had the most points scored since 1966 between the Washington Redskins and the New York Giants. The Redskins had 72 points in the game. The Chicago Bears scored 73 in 1940 against the Redskins.

Miami is the fourth team to score at least 70 points in a single NFL game. The total also set a franchise record – which was broken in the third quarter once they had 56 on the board.

Miami moved to 3-0 on the year and the Broncos fell to 0-3.

Russell Wilson was 23-of-38 with 306 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Courtland Sutton led the team with eight catches for 91 yards.