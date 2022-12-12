Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel appears to laugh off brutal roughing the passer penalty

The Miami Dolphins were on the receiving end of a debatable roughing the passer call Sunday night during their game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The play in question came in the third quarter. Justin Herbert dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-9 from the team’s own 18-yard line and appeared to be sacked by Jaelen Phillips. Los Angeles was about to send their punting unit out on the field when officials threw a flag on the play.

Phillips was called for roughing the passer. It appeared the linebacker put his body weight on Herbert as he tackled him to the ground, causing the flag to come out.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel laughed off the play on the sideline.

Phillips tweeted his criticism of the call after the game, according to Dolphins Wire, but later deleted it.

“Regardless of the outcome of the game, if I’m about to be fined $15,000 for ‘roughing the passer’ then there needs to be some accountability and a review of what constitutes that penalty,” Phillips wrote.

McDaniel was not asked about the play after the team’s 23-17 loss to Los Angeles, but he opened up about whether he could have made better adjustments to account for the Chargers’ defense.

“I think that’s – the way I look at it as a coach is it’s a bottom-line business and things have to work. Sometimes, you’ll call plays and there will still be open people, but if we’re not executing it, then I need to have plays that guys will execute appropriately,” McDaniel told reporters. “I feel like we under-produced what our talent and skill level is. It’s a broad generalization, but I look squarely at myself, and you have to figure that stuff out. That is the nature of professional football – that happens every single year.

“Sometimes, it’s a gut check that you kind of have to figure out, ‘How can you make sure that this doesn’t happen again? How can you come to the game more prepared? Then, how do you have answers for things that the other team is executing?’ The bottom line is I have a hard time blaming anybody else but myself to start any time things don’t work, then I’ll turn the page and look at were the players preparing themselves enough? Did they invest enough in the game plan and the opponent? Once you do that, I feel like they did a good job all week. I’ll comb the tape, and we’ll attack it with the next opportunity that we have with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night. No one’s in the business of feeling sorry for us. No one should. We have tremendous opportunities moving forward to play to our standard. If our team wants to play together longer, then they’re going to have to adjust that standard as it is present and continue to improve.”